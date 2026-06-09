Inde Navarrette Turns Freaky Nikki In A Split Second During Fan Meet, Netizens Say 'We're Obsessed'

Indie horror film Obsession is currently the most trending movie internationally. Made on a budget of under $800,000, the Curry Barker directorial has already grossed over $225 million worldwide, creating ripples in the industry like never before. The movie's star Inde Navarrette is being praised for her breakout role as Nikki. The actress took time out to meet fans amid the success of the film.

What caught attention was how swiftly and effortlessly she switched her facial expressions to give her fan a picture of her now-famous frown. Inde was seen interacting with fans recently. She obliged them with pictures. While she flashed her bright smile in a snap, as she moved away to click more pictures, she changed her expressions to Freaky Nikki from Obsession in a split second. Netizens could not help but gush over her dedication to the role, with several even pointing out that she was "still playing the part". Others called her a "method actress".

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"God she is so stunning (sic)," said a netizen. Another commented, "She is incredible actress! Fantastic (sic)." The movie has performed strongly in several international markets on the basis of word of mouth only. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, it has earned $13.8 million so far. In India, the film has collected $4.4 million, becoming one of the highest-performing Hollywood horror titles at the box office here.

Inde Navarrette's frown in Obsession scene has gone viral | Image: X

Following the strong success of Obsession, Barker has already confirmed his next directorial. Titled Anything But Ghosts, the found footage style horror movie will star Chris Reinacher, Barker, Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw and Cooper Tomlinson.