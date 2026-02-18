Jennifer Aniston Gives A Shoutout To Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights With Iconic FRIENDS Reference | Watch

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi headline the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë's eponymous novel, Wuthering Heights. The movie hit the big screen worldwide on February 13 and opened to a positive response in North America. To heighten the hype around the movie, FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account to share a scene from the TV show where her character could be seen discussing the movie with Phoebe.

Jennifer Aniston uses a FRIENDS reference to give a shoutout to Wuthering Heights

On February 18, Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her role as Rachel Green on FRIENDS, took to her Instagram account to share a scene from the show. In the sequence, her character could be seen walking in late to a Literature class and enquiring about the text under discussion, Wuthering Heights. Phoebe (played by Lisa Kudrow) recalls that Rachel mentioned having already read the text. To this, Rachel replies that she started reading the novel but never finished it. Phoebe then gives a gist of the book's plot to her friend with emphasis on ‘symbolism’.



Sharing the clip, Jennifer Aniston wrote in the caption, “Thanks to Margot and Jacob, no reading required”. Several fans of the actress and the show took to the comment section to react to the clip. Social media users also cheered for Jennifer, claiming that they, too, like to watch the movies instead of reading the books.



Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's bold adaptation of Wuthering Heights becomes the talk of the town

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights | Image: Instagram

Emerald Fennell’s bold reimagining of Wuthering Heights brought crowds of women to movie theatres on the opening weekend. The Warner Bros. release topped the box office charts and nabbed the title for the year’s biggest opening with $34.8 million in ticket sales in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday. The romantic drama starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the star-crossed Catherine and Heathcliff won out over the weekend’s other newcomers. Fennell’s version of Wuthering Heights, which takes many liberties with Emily Brontë’s novel, largely divided critics.



