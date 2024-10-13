sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:53 IST, October 13th 2024

Kanye West's Ex-assistant Accuses Him Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Her

Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, according to court documents filed in California.

Reported by: Asian News International
Kanye West, Ye
Kanye West has been accused of sexually assaulting his assistant | Image: Image: Associated Press News
13:05 IST, October 13th 2024