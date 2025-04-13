Crazxy On OTT: The Sohum Shah Starrer Is Now Streaming Online, But...

Actor Sohum Shah’s recent release Crazxy released in cinemas on February 28 and was appreciated by audience for the plot line and brilliant performance by the cast. Now, the thriller has already made its digital debut, but there is a catch behind it.

Which platform Crazxy is available to watch?

The 90 minute thriller movie Crazxy starring Sohum Shah in lead role is available to watch on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is on rental basis on OTT. The official streaming information is yet to be revealed.

Crazxy available on OTT | Source: Screengrab from Amazon Prime Video

Crazxy: Plot, cast and box office performance

Crazxy tells the story of a person named Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon, whose life turns upside down within few hours and races against the time to rescue his daughter from the kidnapper. Helmed by Girish Kohli, the film also featured Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla and Piyush Mishra among others. Kohli provided the script to Sohum in late 2019 and the latter decided to self-finance the film. Production began in 2022 and continued for two-and-a-half years.

The cinematography has been handled by Sunil Borkar and Kuldeep Mamania, and edited by Sanyukta Kaza and Rythem Lath, whilst Jesper Kyd composed the original score. The film also featured a soundtrack composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, The Red Kettle, Manan Bhardwaj, KhullarG, Yeah Proof, Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Osho Jain. According to Sacnilk report, Crazxy’s net collection in India is ₹12.72 crore, while gross and worldwide collection is ₹14.95 crore.