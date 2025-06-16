Materialists Box Office Collection Day 3: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans And Pedro Pascal's Romantic Comedy Registers Lukewarm First Weekend In India

Updated 16 June 2025 at 11:43 IST
Materialists is a Hollywood romantic comedy that hit the big screens on June 13. The film is headlined by Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans and generated significant buzz before release. However, the movie wrapped up the first weekend with subpar collections in India. Ana de Armas' starrer From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which also released on the same day, has garnered a much better response at the box office in India.
Materialists opened to a lukewarm ₹0.6 crore at the domestic box office. The film raked in another ₹1.2 crore on the first Saturday (June 14). As per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy showed no growth on the subsequent day and minted ₹1.2 crore again on Sunday.
In the three-day theatrical run, Materialists has amassed a total of ₹3 crore. The film received positive word of mouth from cinegoers, but this did not translate into great footfalls in theatres. The Dakota Johnson headliner faces competition from another Hollywood release, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina and the holdover, Housefull 5.
Ana de Armas' starrer Ballerina was also released in India on the same day as Materialists. From the John Wick franchise, the actioner seemed to be the first choice of domestic cinegoers. The movie minted ₹1.73 crore at the Indian box office on day 1, followed by ₹2.67 cr on day 2 and minted ₹2.35 crore on the third day. Ballerina wrapped up the first weekend of release with ₹6.75 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.
Additionally, the Bollywood release Housefull 5 is also holding strong at the ticketing counter. On the second weekend, the film surpassed ₹150 crore. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy remains the top choice for the audience even in its second week of release.
Published 16 June 2025 at 11:43 IST