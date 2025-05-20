Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Vs Final Destination Bloodlines India Box Office: Tom Cruise Starrer Enjoys Comfortable Lead On First Monday

The past weekend was a cinemagoers who are fans of Hollywood. Two of the big franchise movies, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines, hit the big screens in India a few days apart. Both films have registered positive business at the domestic box office. After the first weekend of release, the Tom Cruise starrer has surpassed the domestic collection of the sixth Final Destination movie in India.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning wraps up first weekend under ₹40 crore

The eighth instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, the Tom Cruise starrer has seemed to appeal the appeal fans. The movie minted ₹16.5 crore on the opening day and held steady at the box office the following day. On the first Monday of release, the Tom Cruise starrer actioner raked in ₹5.2 crore.



In the three-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹38.7 crore. Released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the movie is confirmed to be the last in the film franchise. Despite release two days after Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission Impossible 8 has amassed a greater total at the domestic box office.

Final Destination: Bloodline fails to surpass Mission: Impossible in India

Released 14 years after the last movie, Final Destination: Bloodlines hit the big screens in India on May 15. The actioner, full of gore and intense bloodshed, received an ‘Adult’ only certificate from CBFC, limiting its audience to patrons above 18 years only. Despite this, the film brought loyal fans and nostalgic cinegoers to the theatres in large numbers.



