Tollywood Strike: What Are The Film Federation Workers' Demands That Have Rattled Telugu Movie Producers?

The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation, on late August 3, announced an indefinite strike. The strike has come into effect from today, August 4, with 24 different categories of film workers not showing up on the film set. The Federation has made it clear that the crew members will only return to sets of the producers who agree to their demands, which are primarily an increase in wages.

Press note by TFI announcing the strike | Image: X

What are the demands by Telugu Film Federation workers?

In a press note released on August 3, the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation (TFI) notified that the workers will not return to work on August 4 unless their wages are increased. The strike has been called after long negotiations, despite which the producers have failed to increase the wages of the workers. The Federation has argued that the wages of the workers have been stagnant for three years and are now demanding an immediate 30% increase.



The notification also insists on same-day payments for workers. This is demanded to ensure no delays in payments and an organised pay structure. As per reports, in an earlier round of negotiations, the producers agreed to a 5% increase in salaries for the Federation workers. However, this proposal was rejected, citing the rising cost of living in Hyderabad. The TFI has clarified that all film and web series shoots will be halted until their demands are met. The Federation is in talks with the film Chamber of Commerce and Producers' Council for a quick solution as the strike affects over 10,000 workers and several productions, which will undergo major delays.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce opposes strike demand

Official statement of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce | Image: X