Obsession Box Office Collection Day 12: Hollywood Horror Film Performs Better In 2nd Week Than 1st, Inches Closer To ₹45 Crore Mark In India

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 12: Breakout Hollywood horror film continued to maintain its steady grip over the box office in India in its second week. Obsession collected around ₹22 crore in its first week here. In the second weekend, however, it minted over ₹21 crore, showing an astounding 125% growth in its biz. After 12 days, the collection in India is nearing the ₹45 crore mark. Given the trend, Obsession is expected to wind up its incredible run at around ₹70 crore gross.

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However, the coming weekend will see the release of major Hollywood movies - Disclosure Day and Scary Movie 6, which are expected to compete with Obsession for screens and biz both.

Obsession posts first week numbers in its second week

Continuing the tremendous run of its second weekend in India, Obsession added another ₹3.50 crore and ₹3 crore on Monday (June 8) and Tuesday respectively, taking its collections to ₹42.60 crore. It has already surpassed the major Hollywood horror movies biz wise in India, including the IT movies, Evil Dead Rises and the Insidious franchise. Curry Barker's Obsession is among the top-performing Hollywood movies in India this year, currently only behind Project Hail Mary and Michael.

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Inde Navarrette in a still from Obsession | Image: X

Obsession‘s US collections stand at $156.1 million, with a global haul in the upwards of $229.3 million.

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