Obsession Continues To Climb At India Box Office, Disclosure Day And Backrooms Underperform In Opening Weekend

Global hit Obsession is performing very well in India. Released on May 29, the movie has grossed nearly ₹65 crore only on the basis of positive word of mouth. Obsession is performing significantly better than new Hindi and Hollywood releases. Its third weekend concluded on a high note, much like its 2nd weekend. New English films Disclosure Day and Backrooms have not been able to match upto the terrific footfalls Obsession is witnessing in India and internationally.

Obsession hits a high again in third weekend, Backrooms stumbles

On its third Friday (June 12), Obsession collected ₹3.30 crore. On Saturday (June 13), the biz jumped nearly 75% to ₹5.85 crore. On Sunday, the collection stood at ₹5.60 crore. The numbers were similar to what the movie posted in the second weekend, indicating that the movie has gripped the audiences here. Obsession has collected ₹65 crore in 17 days so far. This movie is playing 2,979 shows in India, more than new Hindi and Hollywood releases.

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Another horror film, Backrooms, is struggling to post good numbers in India due to mixed reviews. It released on June 12 and collected ₹1.25 crore. The biz declined to ₹1.15 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Backrooms collected less than ₹1 crore, taking its three-day cume to ₹3.37 crore.

Disclosure Day witnesses a decline in biz on day 3 amid mixed reviews

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi spectacle Disclosure Day opened to decent numbers in India on June 12. It earned ₹1.80 crore on day 1, followed by ₹2.50 crore on day 2. On Sunday, the numbers declined and the movie earned ₹1.91 crore, with total biz now at ₹6.21 crore.

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