Published 13:11 IST, October 12th 2024
Rapper R Kelly's Daughter Claims Singer Abused Her As A Child In New Documentary
R Kelly's daughter, Buku Abi, has accused the singer of sexually abusing her as a child in a documentary for TVEI Streaming Network. Abi, who was too scared to disclose the incident, claims Kelly was her everything.
R. Kelly's daughter claims singer abused her as a child | Image: ANI
