Sinners: Michael Jordan Starrer Horror Film That Has Dominated The Global Box Office, Mints Only ₹6 Crore In India

Sinners, featuring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in pivotal roles, hit the big screens on April 18. The psychological thriller has been wreaking havoc at the box office across the globe. However, the film has not found a similar appreciation in India.

Sinners becomes the third highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 in India, but with dismal collections

Sinners opened to a dismal ₹0.6 crore at the domestic collection. In the following days also the movie also failed to pick up pace at the ticketing counter. The film raked in only ₹2.25 crore in the first weekend in India.



After an 11-day theatrical run, the Michael B. Jordan starrer has amassed a total of ₹6.11 crore, as per Sacnilk. However, globally, the film has been smashing records and has already collected ₹ 544.34 Cr, as per Sacnilk. Despite the insipid collection, Sinners has made it to the list of the top 5 Hollywood grossers of the year in India. The film has landed in the third spot, followed by Captain America: Brave New World (₹12.46 cr) and A Minecraft Movie (3d) (₹ 13.19 cr). The psychological movie has surpassed the collection of Mickey 17, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Snow White in India.



