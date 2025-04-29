Sinners: Michael Jordan Starrer Horror Film That Has Dominated The Global Box Office, Mints Only ₹6 Crore In India

Updated April 29th 2025, 21:17 IST
Sinners, featuring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in pivotal roles, hit the big screens on April 18. The psychological thriller has been wreaking havoc at the box office across the globe. However, the film has not found a similar appreciation in India.
Sinners opened to a dismal ₹0.6 crore at the domestic collection. In the following days also the movie also failed to pick up pace at the ticketing counter. The film raked in only ₹2.25 crore in the first weekend in India.
After an 11-day theatrical run, the Michael B. Jordan starrer has amassed a total of ₹6.11 crore, as per Sacnilk. However, globally, the film has been smashing records and has already collected ₹ 544.34 Cr, as per Sacnilk. Despite the insipid collection, Sinners has made it to the list of the top 5 Hollywood grossers of the year in India. The film has landed in the third spot, followed by Captain America: Brave New World (₹12.46 cr) and A Minecraft Movie (3d) (₹ 13.19 cr). The psychological movie has surpassed the collection of Mickey 17, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Snow White in India.
The reason behind the Sinners' low domestic collection can be attributed to new domestic releases. The movie hit the big screens alongside the Bollywood film Kesari 2. Featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the courtroom drama emerged as the first choice of cinegoers. Besides this, Sunny Deol's starrer Jaat was also running in the theatres at the same time. The following week, Malayalam movie Thudarum hit the big screens, which also diverted the domestic audience.
