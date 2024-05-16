Advertisement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have gone through turbulent last year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, decided to part ways 4 years later. In a new interview, the 34-year-old Game Of Thrones fame finally addressed the turmoil and called it the ‘worst few days’ of her life. She also expressed gratitude to her good friend and singer Taylor Swift for supporting her in tough times.

Sophie Turner recalls dealing with ‘mom guilt’ as children got caught in a divorce crossfire

In September 2023, after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, the actress sued her ex for alleged "wrongful detention," accusing him of refusing to allow their daughters to return to England. In October, they reached a temporary custody agreement. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a joint statement in October.

A file photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Image: Instagram

The actress, in an interview with Vogue, recalled going through ‘mom guilt’ during the custody battle. She said, “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan.” In the same interview, the actress shared how she was initially hesitant of standing up for her rights. She said, “There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them.”

Sophie Turner thanks Taylor Swift

A file photo of Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner | Image: Instagram

In the same interview, Sophie also shared how her friend and singer Taylor Swift helped her during the tough times. She said, “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.” Sophie Turner and Taylor Swidt are often spotted hanging out together in public.