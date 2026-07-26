Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Collection: Hollywood Film Trumps Day 1 Ticket Sales Of Chhaava, Gadar 2, Adipurush In India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Collection: The upcoming Tom Holland starrer has generated significant momentum in its favour ahead of its theatrical rollout on July 30 in India, a day before its international debut. The advance booking opened for Spider-Man 4 a month before release and as Thursday is inching closer, it is eyeing one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India. Brand New Day arrives before Avengers: Doomsday, and this has helped create sky high anticipation surrounding the former.

With three days to go before its India release, Spider-Man 4 has already sold over 5.5 lakh tickets for the extended first weekend. As per reports, it has locked ₹25 crore plus pre-sales for opening day and is nearing ₹50 crore advances for its four-day weekend. The movie is poised to take a ₹40 crore plus opening in India, second only to Avengers: Endgame, which collected ₹53 crore on day 1 here back in 2019. As per some estimates and going by the current trend, Brand New Day could also become Hollywood's biggest opener in India, even beating Endgame.

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Punisher and Hulk will also feature in Spider-Man 4 | Image: X

Currently, for the opening day, Brand New Day has sold over 2.7 lakh tickets in national multiplex chains. Avatar: The Way Of Water, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame stand ahead of Brand New Day as far as day 1 ticket sales are concerned for a Hollywood release in India. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 4 has already sold more tickets for its opening day than Bollywood hits Chhaava and Gadar 2. The Hollywood film has also sold more tickets for day 1 than Adipurush, Tiger Zinda Hai, Saiyaara and several other Hindi titles.

The strong advances for Brand New Day are despite the film not getting an IMAX release globally due to The Odyssey running in cinema halls.