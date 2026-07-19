Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Collection: Over 2 Lakh Tickets Sold For Tom Holland Starrer In India 10 Days Before Release

Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Collection: Tom Holland and Zendaya have seen through the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on July 17. The movie is witnessing very strong footfalls in India, driven by IMAX screenings. In less than two weeks since The Odyssey's theatrical debut worldwide, Holland and Zendaya's much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home also arrives on the big screens.

Like The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's advance booking in India opened a month before its release. Here, the movie is seeing very good traction. With 10 days still to go before it debuts in cinemas, the pre-sales biz will certainly soar and hit new highs.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sells over 2 lakh tickets in India

As per Box Office Worldwide, with 10 days still left before the film reaches theatres, its advance sales have surged past the ₹17 crore mark in India. The national multiplex chains are witnessing a good audience reception for the superhero film. PVRINOX has sold 76,000 tickets worth around ₹4 crore for day one alone, while the weekend sales in the chain have crossed 2,00,000 tickets for roughly ₹11.50 crore. Cinepolis has added another 14,000 tickets for the opening day. On BookMyShow, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sold 44,000 tickets in a single day, and the overall tally had reached nearly 1,75,000 tickets.

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Spider-Man will release in India on July 30 | Image: X

The current trend suggests that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could open at nearly ₹50 crore mark in India on July 30. In India, the movie is releasing a day before its international rollout on July 31. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is certain to score the biggest opening for a Spider-Man film in India, surpassing 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which minted ₹32.67 crore here on day 1. Brand New Day will also register one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood movie in India and will look to even surpass 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹53.10 crore on day 1.