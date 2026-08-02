Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Spidey Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Mark In 1st Weekend In India, Mints Nearly ₹100 Crore In Hindi

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: The latest Spider-Man movie has wrapped up its extended first weekend in India on a triumphant note. The Hollywood film has collected ₹250 crore+ in India in its first four days and surprisingly, the Hindi version has collected nearly ₹100 crore here. After Obsession and The Odyssey, this is the third Hollywood film to smash its box office run. Spider-Man 4 leads into the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday, releasing on December 18, and now, the anticipation surrounding the latter is only rising further.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day goes all guns blazing at box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to ₹60 crore on July 30, making it the biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. On Friday, the collection dipped slightly to ₹49.35 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, the biz stood at ₹70.25 crore and ₹76 crore respectively, taking its India collection ₹256.20 crore in four days.

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Tom Holland and Zendaya feature in Spider-Man 4 | Image: X

The English version has contributed ₹140 crore to the film's India biz, followed by ₹91 crore from its Hindi dubbed version. The Tamil and Telugu versions have added ₹12.55 crore and ₹11.25 crore respectively to Spider-Man 4's India collection so far. Overseas, the biz is nearing $1 billion mark and has already become one of the highest grossing movies of the year, and stands even ahead of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Interestingly, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal feature in both Spider-Man 4 and The Odyssey.

Spider-Man 4 has also been leaked online and reached thousands of users before it was pulled down from various piracy platforms. The leaked version of the film was shared on X with several users copying the content and posting it on their handles. Earlier, Christopher Nolan's recently released The Odyssey was also circulated online, following which the studio Universal Pictures issued takedowns.