Spider-Man Brand New Day Early Reviews Out: Fans Call It 'Best Spidey Movie' As Sadie Sink Turns MVP In 'Loaded, Stylish' Actioner

Spider-Man Brand New Day Early Reviews: Tom Holland returns as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in the fourth Spider-Man film. The superhero actioner will set up the forthcoming Marvel Studios' event film, Avengers: Doomsday. This alone has raised the excitement of the fans to another level. The new Spider-Man film follows the events of No Way Home (2021), and the world has no lingering memory of Spider-Man and Peter Parker. What follows when the world faces new villains and threats? All unfolds in Brand New Day.

Who stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo feature in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in India on July 30 | Image: X

How are fans reacting to Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Early reviews of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have called it the "best Spider-Man movie to date". Watchers mentioned that Tom Holland beautifully blends the vulnerability of a forgotten Peter and a courageous Spider-Man as he attempts to save the world. Sadie Sink is playing a mysterious role in the film, with many speculating that she is Jean Grey. Sink's performance is also being hailed by fans as one of the "best in the MCU".

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The VFX work, action, production design and style of the new Spider-Man film stand out. A watcher's review of Brand New Day read, "SPECTACULAR. Destin Daniel Cretton crafts a bold and mature take on our favourite web-head. Tom Holland cements himself as the best Spider-Man to don the mask (sic)." Another noted, "Allowing Tom Holland’s Spidey to finally swing out on his own makes for the best Spider-Man of the MCU. It felt like reading a really good comic in the best ways (sic)."

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