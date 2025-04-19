The Fantastic Four First Steps: Julia Garner's Role as Female Silver Surfer Sparks Debate, Here's Why

The much-anticipated film The Fantastic Four: The First Steps trailer was unveiled recently and fans are all hyped up and excited. However, Julia Garner’s role as silver surfer has created quite a buzz. With this gender swapping for certain character has become a hot topic for discussion.

Julia Garner’s role as female silver surfers becomes hot topic for discussion

Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a female Silver Surfer, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is no doubt offering a fresh and unconventional take in Marvel’s film. But netizens are questioning whether this is an unnecessary casting or the best choice. X user MasteroftheTDS wrote, “The MCU's upcoming Fantastic 4 movie has been dealing with some controversy over the recent casting of Julia Garner as a female version of the Silver Surfer. However, before the casting of Julia, there was some controversy around the casting of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. It would seem Disney and Marvel might be aware of the controversy around the casting for Reed, as the bots are out in force singing Pedro Pascal's praises and saying how perfect he is for the role. Seems MCU praise might be stretched a little thin…”

Another X user wrote, “I actually didn't know that there was a female Silver Surfer and I thought they just gender swapped the character like the Eternals. Julia Garner is a fantastic actress and if she can't be Madonna ATM she's got to be like a female Terminator #FantasticFour #silversurfer #mcu”.

“Putting aside the genderswapping, Julia Garner just not an appealing Silver Surfer’, wrote the third user.

“Nice to see all the worst people on the internet having completely rational and normal reactions to a female silver surfer Like for a second I was really worried they would overreact by shouting "Disney ruined my childhood" and "More Woke Disney BS”, wrote another social media user.

For the unversed, the silver surfer, which appeared in Marvel comics is a humanoid alien with metallic skin and can travel through space with the aid of his surfboard-like craft. Originally a young astronomer named Norrin Radd on the planet Zenn-La, he saved his homeworld from the planet devourer, Galactus, by serving as his herald. In 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer, Laurence Fishburne gave his voice for the role of Silver surfer.

All about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Helmed by Matt Shakman, the film stars Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (female silver surfer), Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm and Ralph Lneson as Galactus.