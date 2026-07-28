The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 12: Christopher Nolan's Film Sails Past ₹125 Crore Mark In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 12: Christopher Nolan's epic has earned nearly $700 million worldwide in under two weeks of its release. The movie's biz is being driven by the insane demand for its IMAX screenings. In India too, there is a huge rush for The Odyssey's IMAX and other premium exhibition formats. In 12 days, it has comfortably sailed past the ₹125 crore nett mark here and is all set to become the director's highest-grossing film in India, surpassing his last release Oppenheimer (₹131 crore).

The Odyssey set to become Nolan's highest grossing film in India

The Odyssey collected ₹3.85 crore on its 2nd Monday (July 27). On Tuesday, the collection rose slightly to ₹4.15 crore. Since the movie is showing strong legs, ₹150 crore is easily achievable in India and can even go well beyond it. Worldwide, The Odyssey is on track to hit $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, the film is yet to open in mainland China, where it will release on August 14. It is said that China will give priority to Nolan's film in its 800+ IMAX screens when it arrives. It is anticipated that if The Odyssey clicks with viewers there, it will likely sail past the $2 billion mark globally.

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The Odyssey released on July 17 | Image: X

Reportedly, IMAX 70mm screenings, the most preferred exhibition and viewing format for the epic, are nearly sold out in all locations through September.

The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.