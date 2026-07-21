The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's Film Shows Better Hold Than Oppenheimer, Nears ₹80 Crore Mark In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's epic is heading steadily towards the ₹100 crore mark in India. Here, it is showing a better trend and hold at the ticket window than the director's last release, Oppenheimer (2023). Part of The Odyssey's collection is driven by high ticket prices and audience's rush to witness the film on IMAX screens. After earning ₹61 crore nett in its opening weekend, the figures witnessed an expected drop over the weekdays. However, the film is displaying a steady run so far.

The Odyssey is faring better than Oppenheimer

In India and internationally, The Odyssey is faring better than Christopher Nolan's last film Oppenheimer. While the biography of J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist often called the "father of the atomic bomb", minted ₹54 crore nett in its first five days here, The Odyssey has collected ₹77.65 crore. While theatre occupancy was around 55% on Saturday and Sunday, over the weekday, it dropped to 40%.

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The English version has contributed ₹61.30 crore to The Odyssey's box office collection in India, followed by ₹9.50 crore in Hindi, ₹2.60 crore in Tamil and ₹4.25 crore in Telugu.

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: X

Billed as the Nolan’s first feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the format drove a huge slice of ticket sales. With a production budget of $250 million, it’s among the most expensive R-rated movies ever made. Universal has spent an additional $125 million to market it. The Odyssey is set to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India in 2026 before the weekend starts as it is set to beat the collection of Obsession though with Spider-Man: Brand New Day around the corner (July 30 release in India), the record that The Odyssey sets will not last long.