The Odyssey Sells Half The Number Of Tickets As Oppenheimer In India, Yet Aims For A Bigger Opening

The hype surrounding The Odyssey is going through the roof as the release date of July 17 inches closer. The advance booking for Christopher Nolan's latest directorial opened in India a month before its scheduled theatrical debut here, making it a rare instance for a movie release. The Odyssey cast - Matt Damon and Tom Holland - visited India for the premiere of the movie alongside Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, further raising the anticipation. Now, The Odyssey is ready to face the box office test in India and internationally amid the criticism it is facing for being "woke".

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As per a report in Pinkvilla, The Odyssey has registered strong advance sales in India. The film has grossed close to ₹15 crore in pre-sales so far, with the opening day collection amounting to ₹5.75 crore (₹4.75 crore nett) approx. At the same stage before release, Oppenheimer advance booking figures were similar.

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The Odyssey will release on July 17 | Image: X

The report further claims that at PVRINOX, The Odyssey has sold 48,000 tickets by July 14 morning, compared to 92,000 tickets for Oppenheimer at the same point. Despite selling nearly half the number of tickets as Oppenheimer in a similar time frame, The Odyssey's pre-sales biz is slightly ahead of the former.

This is due to the hiked ticket prices for The Odyssey in India. The average ticket price for The Odyssey is estimated to be double of Oppenheimer, and this is the reason behind its sluggish ticket sales and higher advance collection. In metro cities, prices for IMAX shows start from ₹1200-₹1400 per ticket during the first weekend. The range is higher for premium theatres and seating.

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