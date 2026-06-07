OTT Releases This Week: Karuppu, Michael, Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Dridam, Bareilly Ke Bacchan And More Movies And Web Series To Stream

OTT Releases This Week: From hit Hollywood movies Michael and Shelter to Hindi titles like Raakh, Bhooth Bangla, Bareilly Ke Bacchan and more, here's everything new that you can stream on various OTT platforms this coming week.

Karuppu

Suriya gave Kollywood the much-needed respite at the box office with his latest release Karuppu. After conquering fans' hearts, the action film, also starring Trisha, is set to stream from June 12.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Every Year After

Inspired by Carley Fortune’s novel, the romantic drama series reflects on how love and time shape what people become. It stars Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett and Michael Bradway and will stream from June 10.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Raakh

The crime series takes place in a town gripped by sudden terror following the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers. Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir feature in it. Raakh will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bhooth Bangla

Reuniting Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy revolves around a vengeful spirit targeting newly married brides due to a tragic past. The movie is filled with humour and jump scares and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and more. After box office success, Bhooth Bangla will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dridam

Shane Nigam stars in the Malayalam crime thriller Dridam, which ran in cinema halls to mixed reviews. The movie will look to find more audiences as it gears up for its streaming debut on June 12.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Maa Hai Na

Shilpa Shetty turns host for the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na. It brings mothers and their children into the kitchen for food, fun and family moments. It will feature popular faces like Sunita Ahuja with daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, and Tanya Mittal with mother Sunita Mittal. The show will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Taarkata

Meiyang Chang, Priyanka Sarkar, Srijit Mukherji, Satyam Bhattacharya, Ayush Das, Sushmita Roy and more feature in the Bengali thriller series Taarkata. It is pegged as a wacky revenge drama blending dark humour with gritty action. Episodes will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bareilly Ke Bacchans

Set in the bustling lanes of Bareilly, the show is a satirical slice-of-life that looks at what a household turns into when it has lived for years without a woman. Episodes will stream from June 8.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Shelter

Jason Statham stars in this high-octane action drama that unfolds on a remote coastal island. The story follows a reclusive man who rescues a young girl from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption. The Hollywood movie will hit OTT on June 12.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

I Am Frankelda

A stop motion animation film about Frankelda, a determined 19th-century Mexican writer, who journeys into her subconscious to face the monsters she’s written about. Guided by a tormented prince, she must restore the balance between fiction and reality before it’s too late. The movie debuts on OTT in India on June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sweet Magnolias season 5

Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) return for the fifth season of Sweet Magnolias. The episodes will drop on June 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Michael

After a record-breaking run at the global box office, Michael, the much-talked-about biographical drama based on the life of music icon Michael Jackson, is preparing for its digital debut. The musical starring Jaafar Jackson will premiere digitally in India on June 9. However, it will available for watching on rental basis for now.