Tom Holland Vs Tom Holland: The Odyssey's Win Spells A Huge Loss For Spider-Man Brand New Day

July will see the release of two of the most anticipated movies - Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey and the superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While The Odyssey arrives globally on July 17, the fourth Spider-Man movie, featuring Tom Holland as the "friendly neighbourhood superhero", will drop two weeks later. In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release a day early on July 30 and the advance bookings have already begun.

Incidentally, both Holland and Zendaya feature in The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4. As per Holland's own confession, he got the filming of the superhero film delayed so that he could do Nolan's The Odyssey, in which he plays the role of lead character Odysseus' (essayed by Matt Damon) son Telemachus. The advance booking for The Odyssey is also underway here. Both of the big-budget films began ticket sales in India over a month before their respective release.

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With The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day release inching closer, an update regarding the latter is sure to leave desi fans disappointed. It is being said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not get an IMAX release in India. Some reports claim that Spider-Man 4 will get very limited showcasing on IMAX screens here.

The reason behind this is The Odyssey. The magnum opus has been filmed entirely on IMAX cameras and its showcasing around the world is being thoughtfully curated to deliver the best possible version of the movie to the viewers. Since IMAX screens will favour The Odyssey, Holland's Spider-Man 4 will suffer due to the lack of IMAX shows.

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