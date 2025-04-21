Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary, Twin In White With Daughter Araadhya | See Photo

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been a hot topic in Bollywood since the rumours of their separation and divorce emerged even after multiple denies from the actor. The Bachchan couple has just chosen to stay mum and go on with their lives but their public appearances often go viral. The actress recently shared a heartwarming post in which the she posed with her husband and their daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan celebrate wedding anniversary, shares special post

To mark their 18th wedding anniversary, Aishwarya Rai took to her official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming post featuring her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. The trio were dressed in white and posed happily for the selfie and captioned the post with a white heart emoticon.

For the unversed, the white heart symbolised for purity, innocence, new beginnings, support and love, Fans soon took to comment section and flooded it with love and blessings for the trio. One user wrote, “Love how Abhishek's glasses match your lipstick”. Another user wrote, “Finally sab thik ho gaya, nothing is more important than family”. “Inka reunite hone se mujhey bht khushi ho rahi hai”, wrote the third user.

When Abhishek Bachchan blushed on speaking about having second child

Amid divorce rumours, an old clip of from Riteish Deshmukh’s show, Case Toh Banta Hai, went viral in which Abhishek Bachchan was playfully teased about having a second child with Aish. It all began when Riteish remarked to Abhishek, "Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and you, Abhishek—everyone’s name starts with ‘A’. So, what did Jaya aunty and Shweta do differently?" This had the 'Be Happy' actor laughing, and he replied, "You’ll have to ask them. But perhaps it has become a tradition in our family—Abhishek, Aaradhya..."

Riteish jumped in and asked, "After Aaradhya?" Playing innocent, Abhishek responded, "Well, we’ll see when the next generation arrives." Riteish quickly added, “Who waits that long? Look at me—Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons). Abhishek, Aaradhya...” This left Abhishek blushing as he told Riteish, “Umar ka lihaza kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon."

File photo of Abhishek with Aaradhya and Aishwarya | Source: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog, addressed the issue, expressing concern over "information ending with question marks" and highlighting the emotional toll such rumours can have on those involved. An excerpt from his post read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”