Published 18:28 IST, September 17th 2024
VIRAL | Captain America Vs Thanos Fight Scene From Avengers Endgame Appears In IIT Varanasi Exam
Despite Marvel’s Avengers Endgame film being 5 years old, the film is still trending for a unique reason. A question based on the movie is now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
10 Mark question on Avengers Endgame in IIT Varanasi exam | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:28 IST, September 17th 2024