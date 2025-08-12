Republic World
  Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Are Clearly Inspired By Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR's Online Banter Promoting War 2

Updated 12 August 2025 at 22:07 IST

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Are Clearly Inspired By Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR’s Online Banter Promoting War 2

The teaser of Jolly LLB 3 sees Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off as rival lawyers in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom. Packed with witty banter and playful rivalry, the film promises a hilarious courtroom clash. Discover how its unique promotions mirror big-screen rivalries like War 2.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Jolly LLB 3 Promotions Mimics War 2
Jolly LLB 3 Promotions Mimics War 2 | Image: Instagram

The teaser of the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3 was recently released by the makers and the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer seems like a riot. Both the actors have been praised for their performances as lawyer Jolly in Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB and in the third installment, it looks like, Jolly from Meerut and Jolly from Kanpur will be going head to head in Judge Sunderlal Tripathi’s (Saurabh Shukla) courtroom.

Source: Reddit

Akshay and Arshad, who are both known for their comedic talents, have started an online roasting session highlighting the playful rivalry that audiences can expect to see in the theatres when the film releases. Under the post of the trailer on Instagram, Arshad started the war of words with the comment, “Kamine pan ki height hogayi, tu client chori karke idhar tak aagaya @akshaykumar #JollyLLB3.” Not the one to be left behind, Akshay Kumar, promptly replied to the comment with a jibe saying, “Height ki toh baat hi mat kar! Tu stool pe khada hoke daleel dega kya! #JollyLLB3.”

This exchange instantly reminds the audience of Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan who are throwing challenges at each other on Instagram as they promote their upcoming film War 2. Both actors have posted images of billboard trucks outside their houses where one is poking fun at each other. The film War 2 will also have Hrithik and Jr. NTR’s characters as opponents in a high-stake situation.

While the vibe of both the movies, War 2 and Jolly LLB 3, are completely different, it looks like they are employing similar tactics to promote the film and the rivalry between two main leads in the story.

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 22:07 IST