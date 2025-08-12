Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Are Clearly Inspired By Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR’s Online Banter Promoting War 2

The teaser of the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3 was recently released by the makers and the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer seems like a riot. Both the actors have been praised for their performances as lawyer Jolly in Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB and in the third installment, it looks like, Jolly from Meerut and Jolly from Kanpur will be going head to head in Judge Sunderlal Tripathi’s (Saurabh Shukla) courtroom.

Source: Reddit

Akshay and Arshad, who are both known for their comedic talents, have started an online roasting session highlighting the playful rivalry that audiences can expect to see in the theatres when the film releases. Under the post of the trailer on Instagram, Arshad started the war of words with the comment, “Kamine pan ki height hogayi, tu client chori karke idhar tak aagaya @akshaykumar #JollyLLB3.” Not the one to be left behind, Akshay Kumar, promptly replied to the comment with a jibe saying, “Height ki toh baat hi mat kar! Tu stool pe khada hoke daleel dega kya! #JollyLLB3.”

This exchange instantly reminds the audience of Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan who are throwing challenges at each other on Instagram as they promote their upcoming film War 2. Both actors have posted images of billboard trucks outside their houses where one is poking fun at each other. The film War 2 will also have Hrithik and Jr. NTR’s characters as opponents in a high-stake situation.