Jr. NTR Gives A Befitting Reply To Hrithik Roshan’s Warning, Says “The Real War Begins On August 14th”

With the release date of War 2 approaching swiftly , the anticipation around the movie has reached a feverish pitch. But before the on-screen war between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR hits the theatres, the two actors have made Instagram their new battle-ground.

Jr. NTR recently took to Instagram to share a post where fans can see a billboard truck outside his house, supposedly from Hrithik Roshan, that says, “Naatu Naatu as much as you want but I am winning the war. #HRITHIKVSNTR.” He captioned the post, “Nice return gift @hrithikroshan sir...But this is not the end! The War begins for real on 14th August. See you then! #8DaysToWar2.”

This comes in response to a similar post by Hrithik Roshan the day before where he also warned his on-screen rival that he had too far by sending an actual billboard outside his house as he accepted his challenge. In his case, the bill board read, “Okay @jrntr , now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2”

This unique strategy adopted by YRF to promote the film by highlighting the rivalry between the two actors has got the fans engaged as well with #HRITHIKVSNTR trending on social media platforms.