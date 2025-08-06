Jr. NTR Gives A Befitting Reply To Hrithik Roshan’s Warning, Says “The Real War Begins On August 14th”

Updated 6 August 2025 at 20:40 IST
With the release date of War 2 approaching swiftly , the anticipation around the movie has reached a feverish pitch. But before the on-screen war between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR hits the theatres, the two actors have made Instagram their new battle-ground.
Jr. NTR recently took to Instagram to share a post where fans can see a billboard truck outside his house, supposedly from Hrithik Roshan, that says, “Naatu Naatu as much as you want but I am winning the war. #HRITHIKVSNTR.” He captioned the post, “Nice return gift @hrithikroshan sir...But this is not the end! The War begins for real on 14th August. See you then! #8DaysToWar2.”
This comes in response to a similar post by Hrithik Roshan the day before where he also warned his on-screen rival that he had too far by sending an actual billboard outside his house as he accepted his challenge. In his case, the bill board read, “Okay @jrntr , now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2”
This unique strategy adopted by YRF to promote the film by highlighting the rivalry between the two actors has got the fans engaged as well with #HRITHIKVSNTR trending on social media platforms.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the is an expansion of the YRF Spy Universe and is slated to be a high-octane action thriller starring the Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Telugu super Jr. NTR along with Kiara Advani.
