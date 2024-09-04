sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 12:52 IST, September 4th 2024

Mollywood's MeToo Horror Spill Over: Kannada Film Body Seeks Hema Committee Report Like Document

Following the findings of the Hema Committee Report, Kannada Film industry artists have demanded the State Government to undertake a similar investigation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mollywood's #MeToo horrors spills over to Sandalwood
Mollywood's #MeToo horrors spills over to Sandalwood | Image: Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:20 IST, September 4th 2024