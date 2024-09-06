Published 13:01 IST, September 6th 2024
Hema Committee-like Report In Sandalwood? Karnataka's Women Commission To Probe MeToo Charges
Karnataka's Women Commission will be meeting the Kannada actors to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment faced by women in the film industry.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karnataka's Women Commission to meet Kannada actors. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:01 IST, September 6th 2024