Kariya 2 Actor Santhosh Balaraj Dies At 34 Due To Jaundice-related Complications

Santhosh Balaraj breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on the morning of August 5. The popular Kannada actor was 34 at the time of his death. The untimely demise of the young Sandalwood star has left the industry shocked.

Santhosh Balaraj's cause of death

As per various media reports, Santhosh Balaraj was battling jaundice for several weeks. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he received medical treatment. However, over the last few days, the infection spread rapidly, causing his health to deteriorate. The actor finally succumbed to complications arising from jaundice-related issues at 9:45 am today.



About Santhosh Balaraj's family and movies

Santhosh Balaraj was the son of a well-known Kannada producer, Anekal Balaraj. He tragically passed away in a road accident in 2022. The producer was hit by a motorbike while crossing the road after using the ATM. Santhosh Balaraj is survived by his mother.



