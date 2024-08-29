Published 23:39 IST, August 29th 2024
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Objects To Contestant Calling Unmarried Women 'Bojh'
In a recent episode of KBC Season 16, Amitabh Bachchan gained widespread attention after he corrected a contestant who made a comment about unmarried women.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan Objects To Contestant Calling Unmarried Women 'Bojh' | Image: Instagram | GQ India
23:32 IST, August 29th 2024