Human From Today: Netizens Express 'Disappointment' And 'Anger' As Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon's K-Drama Gets Delayed

Highly anticipated South-Korean drama Human From Today starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon in lead roles has been postponed to 2026 and fans who were eagerly waiting for the series flooded social media platform and slammed the makers for delaying it.

Netizens react to Human From Today being delayed

According to reports, SBS informed to Star News, “The show is scheduled to air in 2026 and not in 2025 as initially planned. However, the specific broadcast date has not yet been decided”. Fans expressed their disappointment and took to X to share their views and one user wrote, “Human From Today will be aired in 2026, not 2025. The specific time and day of the week are still undecided.”

Another user wrote, “I had written in my agenda that human from today might premiere this month. But no release date yet”.

“[Article] Kim Hye Yoon x Lomon 'I'm Human From Today', Can't See it This Year, scheduled for 2026. The broadcast of 'I'm Human from Today', starring actors Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, will be delayed. As a result of Joy News 24 coverage on the 10th, SBS' new drama 'I'm Human from Today' (written by Park Chan Young, Cho Ah Young, and directed by Kim Jeong Kwon) will be broadcasting in 2026, not 2025. SBS said, 'I'm human from today' is scheduled to be broadcasted in 2026." However, the specific timing and day of the week are still undecided”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “ET'S JUST D* E…Human From Today got postponed to 2026 release... WHY must we suffer like this?!”. A social media user wrote, “Oh nooo my heart can’t take it”.

All about Human From Today

Human From Today follows the story of Eun Ho, a quirky nine-tailed fox, who lives carefree, indulging in the human world's pleasures while avoiding good deeds to maintain her immortality. Her perfect existence takes a dramatic turn when a sudden accident involving a narcissistic soccer star player, Kang Si Yeol, unexpectedly transforms her into an ordinary human.