Destined With You Actor Rowoon Undergoes Plastic Surgery? Latest Appearance Sparks Comparison With Kris Jenner

In recent years, there has been a dramatic surge in the popularity of cosmetic surgery, majority among celebrities. Recently, a popular South Korean actor and singer Rowoon has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery after his recent look at Oscars this year.

Rowoon’s appearance compared with Kris Jenner has allegations of plastic surgery

A post on Reddit is now going viral in which the K-drama’ actor’s latest appearance from Oscars is eerily similar to Kris Jenner. The caption of the post read, “I feel like his face shape, cheeks, nose and lips look a lot like hers. I always lose my immersion when he appears in something I'm watching because all I can think of is Kris Jenner. I saw his glambot from the Oscars and had to ask if anyone else is seeing it don't hate me”.

Soon, netizens took to comment section and expressed their views. Some were against the actor, while some were asking the user to delete the post immediately. One user wrote, “Straight to hell, I see it omg, Never can forget this now”. Another user wrote, “Why do you disrespect him so much”. “Unfortunately, we can't unsee it. It will be forever imprinted in our brains. I want to go back so bad.....but I'm forever traumatised”, wrote the third user. For the unversed, Rowoon was spotted at the 97th Academy Awards red carpet and his attire was lauded by everyone for being the best dressed.

All about Rowoon

Kim Rowoon was born in Seoul, Korea on August 7, 1996. He began his career as a member of the K Pop band SF9 as a lead vocalist, under FNC Entertainment. At 6'3" he has stood out among his peers as an artist, model, brand spokesperson, and actor.

File photo of Rowoon | Source: Instagram