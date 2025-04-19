It's Okay To Not Be Okay Actress Seo Yea Ji's Appearance In SNL Korea Faces Backlash, Netizens Ask 'Why Is She Even There?'

Ever since the bullying controversy, It's Okay Not To Be Okay actress Seo Yea Ji has always been at the receiving end, no matter what. The actress’ had recently turned host for the second episode of new season of SNL Korea and netizens soon flooded comment section to express their views.

Netizens react to Seo Yea Ji as host in SNL Korea

Actress Seo Yea Ji’s hosting created quite a buzz and many social media users questioned why was she even there. One user wrote, “Can she like defend herself without trying to make fun of abuse and trauma? This is pissing me off more than the initial issue itself”. Another user wrote, “Unsurprisingly shamless”. “Oh, so these two have just been great at acting like victims all these years? And yet here they are, face-to-face taking cozy selfies behind the scenes. This deserves to go viral”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Actress admits to gaslights and do you know what it even means in SNL”.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Apologises After Outrage Over His Controversial Remark On Brahmins

What is the Seo Yea Ji’s scandal all about?

Seo Yea Ji’s was earlier accused of bullying her schoolmates and was also accused of manipulating ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun, which led to trauma. Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Yea Ji’s exchange of text messages after the former dropped from the drama, Time create another controversy. The actor initially dropped out of the series saying that he is suffering from health issues.

File photo of Seo Yea Ji | Source: IMDb

Later, he received backlash owing to rumours that he was rude to his co-star Seohyun. The actor eventually dropped out and apologised for his behaviour on set as well as with Seohyun. In the text messages, it showed how Seo Yea Ji kept on asking Jung Hyun to avoid any physical contact with his co-star and actor Seohyun. She also asked him to have any romance written out of the script. Seo Ye-Ji's texts apparently also asked him to be distant with female crew members and cast on set.

File photo of Seo Yea Ji | Source: IMDb

All about Seo Yea Ji

Seo Yea Ji began her acting journey in sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 in 2013. Prior to this she had appeared in several ads. The actress then went on to star in several popular shows including Another Miss Oh, Moorim School: Saga of the Brave, Save Me, Lawless Lawyer, Last, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and It’s Okay To Not Be Okay among others.