Kim Sae Ron Isn’t Able To Rest In Peace: ‘Coward’ Kim Soo Hyun Admits Hiding Relationship With Late Korean Actress

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun who had faced significant damage after dating scandal involving late actress Kim Sae Ron sparked anger among netizens. Finally, after several allegations and leaked pictures, video, the actor has openly addressed at a press conference.

Kim Soo Hyun breaks silence on controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist had earlier announced that the actor will be addressing the controversy. He appeared in a black suit and bowed to the audience. In the address, he said, “Whenever there was a situation and the choice for Kim Soo Hyun as a human being and Kim Soo Hyun as a celebrity came up. I think I always chose in favour of the celebrity”.

Kim Soo Hyun at press meet | Source: X

He further stated, “I was a person who didn’t start with much, but I became a person who had so much to protect. I understand that people don’t trust what I say about what happened between me and Kim Sae Ron. But because I only have one chance, I would really appreciate it if you would listen to what I have to say. But at that time, I denied our relationship. I fully understand that criticising my choice is justified. I hesitated every time, thinking about the impact my decisions would have on others”.

Kim Soo Hyun at press meet | Source: X

“Every time something about me and Kim Sae Ron was exposed, I thought to myself, let’s reveal everything. I kept thinking about speaking directly and ending this hell-like situation. Firstly, I am sorry. Because of me, I think so man people are suffering. And also I feel sorry that the late actor isn’t able to rest in peace. I never date when she was a minor”, Kim Soo Hyun concluded. The actor also revealed that he is planning to file defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family alongside claim for damages mounting to $12 billion won against the Garosero Research Institute. Soon, the videos and pictures of his meet and expressed their views.

Netizens react to Kim Soo Hyun’s press meet

Post Kim Soo Hyun’s press meet, netizens criticised his addressing of the issue and slammed him for being fake. One user wrote, “Kim soohyun showing up to the press conference with full makeup and his hair done unlike the predictions… that man is a psychopath”.

Another user wrote, “star kim soohyun. what are you on dude ? this is so embarrassing…this whole press conference just made his situation 4x times worse than ever and honestly, it’s deserved for a pedo.”

“Kim soohyun Press con ended at ~17:10 (40mins) Summary: “I can’t admit things I didn’t do , I am scared everyday of being exposed my private life, I have many things to protect as a star””, wrote the third user.