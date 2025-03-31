Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal: Key Takeaways As Queen Of Tears Actor Finally Faces Press, Admits Guilt

After more than month, Kim Soo Hyun has finally come out in open and addressed the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron. With his legal representatives, the actor broke down and revealed details which has shocked netizens. Here are the key take aways from the press conference.

Key details from Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference

- Kim Soo Hyun admitted he was in a relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron.

- Soo Hyun argued that Kim Sae Ron’s family is framing him as paedophile and blaming him for her death.

- Kim Soo Hyun reveals his decision of filing defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family with claim of charges mounting to $12 billion won against the Garosero Research Institute.

File photo of Kim Soo Hyun | Source: IMDb

- The actor also asserted the fact that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron for over a year before the airing of The Queen of Tears.

- Kim Soo Hyun also admitted that he was a coward and was earlier skeptical of revealing details about his relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

File photo of Kim Sae Ron | Source: IMDb

- The disgraced actor has also called for verification from investigative agencies about then claims made by the YouTube channel.

Kim Son Hyun’s revelations disgust netizens

However, despite Kim Soo Hyun’s emotional interview, the actor’s statements and his expressions, are being termed as fake by netizens. One user wrote, “Kim Soohyun's conference room filled to the brim with reporters as the press conference finally starts. Kim Soohyun starts the press conference by asking "I wonder how things would've been if I had told everything from the start"

Another user wrote, “SHOCK SHOCK SHOCK Kim soohyun makes use of his acting skills at the press conference he’s been preparing for for 1 month, show casing his crocodile tears”.

“Summary of kim soohyun press conference

*I have so many things to lose so I kept quiet hoping it will all go away

*I am innocent

*I will continue to deny grooming her as a minor cos admitting it mean I lose everything

*Please save my career

Shame on him, Justice for Kim Saeron”, wrote the third user.