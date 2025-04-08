Kim Soo Hyun's ₹70.69 Crore Lawsuit Against Kim Sae Ron's Family Hits Roadblock? Here's What We Know

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron is getting murkier with each day. With new allegations, leaked videos and messages, several revelations about their relationship has surfaced on internet making netizens more angrier. After the actor’s recent press conference, Kim Soo Hyun had filed a lawsuit against the actress’ family.

Kim Soo Hyun faces challenges in filing lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family ?

According to the South China Morning Post, in the complaint, Kim Soo Hyun’s team is seeking 12 billion won (US$8.2 million) and ₹70.69 crore in damages against the deceased’s family, an unidentified person claiming to be her aunt and the operators of Hoverlab, also known as Garo Sero Yeonguso or Garo Sero Research Institute. Part of the evidence filed includes forensic analysis reports stating that the 2016 and 2018 KakaoTalk messages released by Kim Sae-ron’s side were not exchanged with the same individual. As the claims exceed 500 million won, the case is expected to be heard by a three-judge civil panel.

According to reports, a tweet had gone viral in which there are so many contradictions including timeline credibility issues, narrative changes, data concerns and public interest considerations.

Kim Soo Hyun- Kim Sae Ron’s dating controversy

The controversy began when during an appearance on YouTube channel, late actress Kim Sae Ron’s aunt made serious allegation against the Queen of Tears actor saying that the duo were dating when the Kim Sae Ron was only a minor , 15 and Kim Soo Hyun was 27 then.

File photo of Kim Sae Ron | Source: IMDb