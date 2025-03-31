South Movies Releasing In April 2025: Idly Kadai, The Raja Saab, Odela 2, Bazooka And More To Watch In Theatres

As April is approaching and number of films, including Prabhas ’ The Raja Saab, Dhanush’ Idly Kadai and Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is gearing up for big release. Here is the list of movies fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on big screens.

Lovely

Lovely is a Malayalam animated and live action film which tells the story of a housefly. Directed by Dileesh Nair, the film stars Mathew Thomas, Manoj K Jayan, Ganga Meera and Sreejith Ravi among others.

Release Date: April 4

The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is produced under the People Media Factory banner. It is a pan-India film and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta and Brahmanandam.

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Bazooka

Helmed by Deena Denni, Bazooka is bankrolled jointly by Jinhu Abraham and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banners of Theatres of Dreams and Yoddlee Films. The upcoming Malayalam action thriller stars Mamootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Sheen, Jagdish and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action flick Good Bad Ugly also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu.

Release Date: April 10

Idly Kadai

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film Idly Kadai produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush via Wunderbar Films. It will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar ("Asuran", "Soorarai Pottru").

Poster of Idly Kadai | Source: IMDb

Release Date: April 10

Odela 2

Odela 2 is the sequel to Odela Railway Station. It tells the story of the eponymous fictional village. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces. Tamannaah plays the role of Shiva Shakti, who comes to the village, to fight an evil presence. Odela 2 also stars Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

Release Date: April 17

Ghaati

Ghaati tells the story of an empowered woman who gets entangled with weed trade due to circumstances. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Vikram Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and Larissa Bonesi among others.