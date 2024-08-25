Published 11:02 IST, August 25th 2024
Aadujeevitham Director Claims Attempts Being Made To Create 'Social Unrest' By Misinterpreting Film
Aadujeevitham director Blessy stated he never intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual, race or country. He urged to treat the film as a "work of art".
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham poster | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:02 IST, August 25th 2024