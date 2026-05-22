Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal Starrer Plumets After Bumper Opening

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: As a birthday treat for Lalettan fans, the latest instalment of the beloved Malayalam franchise hit the big screens on May 21. The movie opened to a fanfare in cinemas and even received celebrity endorsements. As a result, the day 1 collection of Drishyam 3 was staggering.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 opened to mixed reviews | Image: X

However, upon release, Drishyam 3 was also marred with mixed reviews. While most people appreciated Mohanlal's performance as Georgekutty, the plot and screenplay of the thriller were severely criticised. This seems to have impacted the collection of the film.

What is Drishyam 3 box office update on day 2?

The Mohanlal starrer opened to ₹15.85 crore on day 1. While the collection was staggering, trade experts expected a better opening for the Drishyam 3 franchise. The collection of the movie hit an expected weekday dip on Friday.

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, Drishyam 3 minted ₹8.94 crore on Friday. Despite the dip, the business of the movie is solid considering that it was a working weekday. In just 2 days of theatrical run, the movie is eyeing ₹25 crore collection.

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The shooting of Drishyam 3 began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event. In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.



The shooting of Drishyam 3 began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event. In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.



Also Read: Drishyam 3 Budget And Cast Fees Revealed: Mohanlal Doubles Remuneration