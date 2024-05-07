Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil is basking in the success of his recently released movie Aavesham. Now, as he is gearing up for the release of his next highly anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, the actor reacted to the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who played the role of menacing villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, garnered immense praise for his performance. However, per Fahadh, the movie didn't do much to his career.

I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me: Fahadh Faasil

In conversation with Film Companion, Fahadh was asked whether he is a pan-Indian actor after Pushpa: The Rise. To this, Fahadh replied without mincing his words that it did not do much for him. When asked if he knows that he is quite popular beyond the Malayalam film industry, to this, he said, "No, I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that. I don’t have to hide it."

(A poster of Pushpa | Image: Instagram)

Dismissing the statement that he is a pan-Indian actor, Fahadh said he is just an actor and has nothing to do with pan-India. He added the kind of films he does in Malayalam, he can "never" do it anywhere else. "I can easily set up a film in Tamil, but everything will fall into place except the idea and the same goes for Hindi."

(A file photo of Fahadh Faasil | Image: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade: Fahadh Faasil

Praising Hindi film actors, the Trance actor said that he believes Vicky is the "finds of the decade". He also heaped praise on Rajkummar Rao and Ranbir Kapoor and called them the "finest" and "best" actors Inda has ever produced. He also expressed his surprise at knowing that non-Malayalai audiences are watching his movies and said "I don’t know what they see in me." He believes it is the art form that the audience is connected to more than the performances or performers. He concluded by saying that he likes pan-India and loves that bonding. But nothing beyond that.