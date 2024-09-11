Published 23:16 IST, September 11th 2024
Hema Committee Report: WCC Members Meet Kerala CM Amid Controversies, Express Concern Over SIT
Actors Revathi and Rima Kallingal, along with screenwriter Deedi Damodaran and film editor Bina Paul Venugopal, were among those who visited the Kerala CM.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
WCC members meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
23:16 IST, September 11th 2024