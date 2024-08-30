sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |

Published 20:25 IST, August 30th 2024

It Happens Everywhere: Actor-Filmmaker Lal Makes Shocking Comments Amid #MeToo Uproar, Defends AMMA

Actor and filmmaker Lal has come out in defence of the AMMA amid the massive uproar in Mollywood followed by the Hema Committee Report findings.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Filmmaker turned actor Lal is a part of AMMA as a cine artist
Filmmaker turned actor Lal is a part of AMMA as a cine artist | Image: AMMA Official Website
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:25 IST, August 30th 2024