Published 20:25 IST, August 30th 2024
It Happens Everywhere: Actor-Filmmaker Lal Makes Shocking Comments Amid #MeToo Uproar, Defends AMMA
Actor and filmmaker Lal has come out in defence of the AMMA amid the massive uproar in Mollywood followed by the Hema Committee Report findings.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Filmmaker turned actor Lal is a part of AMMA as a cine artist | Image: AMMA Official Website
