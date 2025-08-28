Lakshmi Menon Controversy: Video Of Bar Brawl Surfaces After Kerala HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Actress Booked In Abduction, Assault Case

Lakshmi Menon, who is a popular actress in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has been accused of "abducting and assaulting" an IT professional in Kochi. On August 28, the Kerala High Court ordered that the actress shall not be arrested until September 17. Amid this, a video from the brawl that led to the complaint against the actress and her friends has gone viral online.

Brawl video from Kochi bar surfaces in Lakshmi Menon

Following the case and the news of Lakshmi Menon's absconding, a video from outside the Kochi bar has surfaced. The incident took place outside a pub named 'Velocity' in Kochi, where the accused stopped the car of the victim and threatened serious consequences for a disagreement that broke out while they were dining at the bar. The viral video claims that Lakshmi Menon and her friends can be seen stopping the complainant's car. The authenticity of the video remains unknown.

In her plea for anticipatory bail, Lakshmi Menon has called the accusations, ‘false and motivated’. As per Bar and Bench, she has stated that she has ‘no role in the alleged offences.’ Her plea added, ‘The complaint was fabricated in order to tarnish her reputation. ’ The actress's next petition will be heard on September 17.



What are the allegations against Lakshmi Menon?