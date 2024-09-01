Published 12:58 IST, September 1st 2024
Malayalam Actor Jayasurya Reacts To Sexual Abuse Allegations, Calls Them 'False': Family Saddened
#MeToo Movement: Actor Jayasurya, who is currently facing legal trouble over two sexual assault cases, has now reacted to the growing controversy.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jayasurya speaks on sexual abuse allegations | Image: File photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:17 IST, September 1st 2024