sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 12:58 IST, September 1st 2024

Malayalam Actor Jayasurya Reacts To Sexual Abuse Allegations, Calls Them 'False': Family Saddened

#MeToo Movement: Actor Jayasurya, who is currently facing legal trouble over two sexual assault cases, has now reacted to the growing controversy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jayasurya speaks on sexual abuse allegations
Jayasurya speaks on sexual abuse allegations | Image: File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:17 IST, September 1st 2024