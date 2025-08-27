Malayalam Actress Lakshmi Menon Booked For Assault And Threats To IT Professional

Malayalam actress, Lakshmi Menon, among three others, has been arrested in connection with an assault and threats case. The case pertains to the abduction and assault of a young man working as an IT professional. As per local media reports, the actress Lakshmi Menon has been absconding ever since the case was lodged. Publications have also reported that three out of the four accused have been arrested.

The incident reportedly follows an altercation that took place at a bar where the actress, along with her friends, Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, was dining. The group got into a heated argument with another group at the premises, and it continued outside. As per the complainant, the accused tailed her vehicle till the Ernakulam North railway overbridge until minutes before midnight on Sunday.

Following the chase, the accused stopped the car and pulled out the alleged victim. The techie claims that he was assaulted on his face and threatened with serious consequences. A case has been registered based on his statement, and an investigation is underway.

Sources in the police told On Manorama, "The actress and three others followed the complainant and friends' car and blocked them on the bridge. They had an argument there, and one of the accused persons forcibly pulled the complainant into their car and sped away. They assaulted, threatened and verbally abused him in the car until they dropped him off at Vedimara junction in Paravur around midnight on Monday. We immediately picked him up from there, and based on his complaint, we later arrested three of the accused."



Speaking about Lakshmi Menon's whereabouts, the insider in the know told the publication, "The actress’ phone is switched off and she is on the run. We are tracing her, and she will be arrested." Lakshmi Menon remains untraceable and has not reacted in the case yet.