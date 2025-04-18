Manjummel Boys Actor Sreenath Bhasi Caught In Mollywood Drug Row, Producer Says 'He'd Demand Cannabis On Set, Won't Show Up'

Recently, Malayalam Film industry has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Actor Sreenath Bhasi, who has been part of several popular films has now allegedly been accused of demanding drugs amid shoot by producer Haseeb Malabar.

Producer on Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi

In an interaction with Mathrubhumi, Producer Haseeb revealed, “One night, not directly to me, but through the boy I had assigned to him, I got a call around 2.45 or 3 am. He said he needed stuff to smoke and asked to get it somehow. I was in Thodupuzha; the shoot location was in Kozhikode. At 3 am, I got a call saying Bhasi was insisting on cannabis. The problem is that he wouldn’t show up at the location the next morning. He won’t be in the right mood unless he gets the substance”.

File photo of Sreenath Bhasi | Source: IMDb

He further stated, “Then I learned the stuff was already at the location. The caravan was being used for that purpose. Bhasi wouldn't let anyone else inside the caravan. He’d go in to have a smoke. If police had arrived and caught him on the spot, only then would action have been taken. I thought instead of letting all the money go down the drain, it’s better to somehow get the movie finished. Still, producers who aren’t familiar with his behaviour are chasing after him, asking for dates and even offering advances”.

This comes after actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen in Bazooka landed in legal trouble after actress Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint, two days ago, against the actor for misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs on the set. Following the complaint, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) conducted a drug raid at a hotel in Kochi on April 16, but Chacko managed to escape. A CCTV footage, was even accessed by Republic, shows the actor running across the corridor.

Sreenath Bhasi’s past controversies

In 2024, Sreenath Bhasi was arrested and later released on station bail in connection with a road accident in which a car he was allegedly traveling in collided with a bike and failed to stop. While Bhasi appeared before the police on Monday, his arrest was recorded, and he was released on bail, a police officer said, without elaborating.

In another case, he landed in legal trouble for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview. ANI shared the update on Twitter and informed that an FIR has been lodged against him. Post this, incident, The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) imposed a temporary ban on the actor. For the unversed, Sreenath began his career as Radio Jockey in Red FM 93.5. He gained recognition in the film Da Thadiya.