Unni Mukundan Rubbishes Physical Assault Allegations Made By Manager, Calls It 'Childish': Propaganda Meant to Harm Both Me And Tovino

Unni Mukundan has cleared the air on the allegations made by his former manager, Vipin Kumar, accusing physical assault. The Marco fame issued a detailed statement dismissing all reports and calling the allegations baseless. He also mentioned that the event in question took place in the presence of CCTV surveillance and therefore, he has proof. He also alleged that Vipin has made the accusations to tarnish his reputation.

In his first reaction, Mukundan added that Vipin Kumar had apologised to director Vishnu Mohan for his behaviour but refused to do so with him. Recalling the meeting in which Vipin alleged that Unni Mukundan assaulted him, the actor told On Manorama, “Vipin came out wearing dark sunglasses. I asked him why he was speaking badly about me to others. He didn’t give a clear answer and appeared nervous and caught off guard. This was the same person who had earlier admitted his mistake to Vishnu. Yet in front of me, he stood there unaffected."



Unni admitted that he broke Kumar's sunglasses, but stressed that he did not engage in any physical assault. He recalled, “That’s when I asked him to remove his sunglasses and talk to me. He couldn’t even look me in the eye. I also asked Vishnu why Vipin was behaving this way. Yes, I removed and broke his sunglasses — that is true. But I did not engage in any act that could be called physical assault." He reiterated that their conversation was captured on CCTV and took place in front of other witnesses.



Unni Mukundan's manager also alleged that the actor was ‘frustrated’ after his career did not take off post Marco. He added that Unni was irked when he praised Tovino Thomas, and that led to the physical assault. In his statement, the Marco actor addressed this allegation as well and called it “propaganda meant to harm both me and Tovino.” He added, “I personally called Tovino and explained everything — he understood the situation. We’ve been friends since we entered the industry and share a strong bond. Tovino was someone who celebrated the success of Marco with me. No false rumour can destroy that friendship.”

In his statement, Unni Mukundan added that Vipin Kumar's problematic behaviour has been flagged by other members of the industry as well. He concluded his argument by saying, “I request everyone to understand the truth behind such news before making judgments. It’s easy to spread and believe baseless stories about actors' personal lives. But no matter how loudly the truth is spoken, sometimes that voice doesn’t reach far enough.”

