Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Jana Nayagan, The India Story, Uttar Da Puttar, Chennai Love Story, Maharaja Hostel And More Titles To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: From Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan to Shreyas Talpade starrer The India Story, which explores the high-stakes world of pesticide company scandals in India, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, here's a list of new movies arriving on the big screens this coming week.

Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's final film will arrive on the big screens this coming week after a seven-month-long delay. The actioner is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

Release date: July 23

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The India Story

The India Story dives deep into the high-stakes world of pesticide company scandals in India. The movie stars Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal, Murali Sharma and others.

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Release date: July 24

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Milap Zaveri directs the upcoming romantic drama Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starring Aman Indra Kumar, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, and Akanksha Sharma. It marks Aman’s Bollywood debut. The songs and promotional material released so far look promising and the movie could turn out to be a dark horse at the box office.

Release date: July 24

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Dulhaniya Le Aayegi follows the story of Navya (Khushali Kumar), the independent daughter of a high-profile businessman. As plans roll out for a lavish wedding, family egos clash, hidden secrets come out and characters find themselves in comic situations.

Release date: July 24

Chennai Love Story

Featuring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, the Telugu romantic drama is about the emotional journey of two youngsters as they experience love for the very first time, along with the challenges that come with it.

Release date: July 24

Ishqnama

Set in the early 1980s along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the Punjabi feature film starring Jai Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill follows Nimma, a young Sikh student and poet from Indian Punjab, who falls deeply in love with Nasima, a Muslim girl from Pakistani Punjab. Will love conquer all or their story will meet a tragic end?

Release date: July 24

Attack On Titan: The Last Attack

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. The popular anime will also see its release in India.

Release date: July 24

Uttar Da Puttar

Annu Kapoor features in the comedy film, which centres around superstitions. Annu's character is a physics professor whose unquestioning faith leads to internal conflict, forcing him to reconsider his beliefs and actions.

Release date: July 24

Maharaja Hostel

What begins as a simple decision to move into a cheaper hostel soon turns into a fight for survival. As fear tightens its grip and danger closes in on every side, three engineering students must uncover the truth before it's too late. The Malayalam film stars Akhil Shah and Ann Maria in lead roles.