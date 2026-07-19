OTT Releases This Week: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, 72 Hours, Pallichattambi and More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From new Hindi series Musafir Cafe and Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya to fresh movies like Tovino Thomas and Kayudu Lohar's Pallichattambi, Kevin Hart starrer comedy 72 Hours and pickleball-based The Dink, here's everything new arriving on OTT platforms this week.

Musafir Cafe

Starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, the series is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling Hindi novel of the same name. The story spans multiple timelines and follows Chander (Massey), a software engineer whose life gets intertwined with two different women, Sudha and Preeti. Episodes stream from July 24.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia and Prasanna Bisht feature in the slice-of-life drama Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which follows the story of a laidback headmaster of a dysfunctional Delhi Government School whose attempt at a fully paid Cambridge trip sparks a chaotic makeover attempt - forcing a ragtag team of teachers to fix the broken system. Episodes drop on July 24.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Ransom Canyon season 2

Ransom Canyon is a drama navigating the politics of three Texan ranching dynasties and different generations. They all have interconnected histories and it only gets more complicated. More threads emerge between the characters in season 2, which comes out on July 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

72 Hours

A forty-year-old executive (Kevin Hart) hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings (Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall) on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text. The comedy film drops on OTT on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Dink

In the new comedy The Dink, Jake Johnson plays a tennis pro who “almost beat Andy Roddick”. He reluctantly takes up the popular sport pickleball while recovering from an injury. The movie, streaming on July 24, co-stars Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris and Patton Oswalt.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

The characters from the beloved comedy The Big Bang Theory return for a new adventure. Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Episodes stream from July 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

This is the final arc of the popular anime. Before the show concludes, its fourth and final season will stream from July 25.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Debt Collector

The Thai film starring Nadech Kugimiya and Daou Pittaya Saechua follows a terminally ill, former underground debt collector who returns to the criminal underworld to avenge victims of a violent loan organisation. Its action packed and promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat thrills. The movie streams from July 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Elite Force

In the upcoming French show, after an unprecedented attack on his unit, a high-ranking officer set to leave the field leads a perilous mission that forces him to confront his past. It stars Tomer Sisley, Guillaume Gouix and Tristan Zanchi. Episodes stream from July 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pallichattambi

The Malayalam film is set in the late 1950s amidst the turbulent Vimochana Samaram (Liberation Struggle) in Kerala. It follows a church that hires a tough youth named Krishnan Pillai (Tovino Thomas) to resist Communist land reforms, leading him to an ideological awakening after falling for a radical theater artist. Kayadu Lohar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dijo Jose Antony also feature in pivotal roles. The movie streams from July 24.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

A Toxic Love Story

A true-crime documentary series is about a newly married US marshal and his wife, who are the target of a stalking scandal. The main suspect is his ex. It is based on the real-life Anaheim Craigslist case and premieres on July 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Wandering Sombarais

In this travel documentary, motorheads Shashank Nawani and Santhosh Vijay Kumar cover 11,000 kms on their motorcycles across three countries. It is a must-watch if you are a motorcycle enthusiast. It streams from July 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Aga Aai Aaho Aai

It is a heartwarming Marathi family comedy series about a bride, her mother and her mother-in-law and the bond they share. Aga Aai Aaho Aai stars Renuka Shahane, Nirmiti Sawant and Hruta Durgule and episodes stream from July 24.