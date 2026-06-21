Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Welcome To The Jungle, Supergirl, Hp Hip Hurray, Balaramana Dinagalu And More To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: The week will see the release of two prominent films - Akshay Kumar led Welcome 3, which takes viewers into a jungle setup as comedy unravels amid confusion, and the Hollywood biggie Supergirl. Also hitting the big screens are regional films like Hip Hip Hurray and Ananthan Kaadu.

Also read: Kiara Advani vs Sidharth Malhotra At Box Office On Rakshabandhan 2026

Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar is joined by Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon and many more in the comedy franchise's third instalment. The trailer has teased a rib-tickling entertainer and endless gags and laughter awaits fans.

Release date: June 25

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Supergirl

Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) has more of an antihero edge than her straightlaced cousin, Superman. After featuring with Krypto in James Gunn's Superman starring David Corenswet, Alcock gets to bring out more adventures of Supergirl in her solo superhero film. “It’s kind of an interstellar odyssey,” DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO Peter Safran said, adding, "It’s just a great movie for audiences. It’s not just for superhero fans.”

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Release date: June 26

Ananthan Kaadu

Ananthan Kaadu is a Malayalam political action thriller film featuring Arya in the lead role as Vetrivel Kumaran and Indrans, Sunil and Nikhila Vimal, a mercenary foursome, whose lives are mired in politics and bloodshed.

Release date: June 25

Balaramana Dinagalu

The Kannada action film follows Balarama (Vinod Prabhakar), who becomes a dreaded gangster and rules over Bangalore in the 1980s. It tells a gripping story of nostalgia, power and betrayal.

Release date: June 26

Uyir

Uyir is a Malayalam film that promises to be an intense investigative thriller inspired by real-life incidents. The mystery-driven story set against the backdrop of Kannur stars Roshan Mathew in the lead role.

Release date: June 26

Hip Hip Hurray

In this Gujarati film, as seven curious school kids stumble upon a hidden room, they discover a group of ghost children trapped within their school. What it leads to is confusion, comedy and significant consequences.